BlueFriday: Scotch Plains Cop Saves Man’s Life

Our Blue Friday honoree is Officer Gerard Rites from the scotch Plains Police department. Just showing that Cops are always on duty. A man was choking on a piece of meat at a local fundraiser and without skipping a beat, Officer Rites jumped into action, delivered the Heimlich maneuver and saved the mans life. Thank you officers, thank you for reminding us that you are always willing to act. Always willing to stand up. Always willing to demonstrate that the true foundation of our communities starts with law enforcement.

