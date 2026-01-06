How about a part-time job for the spring and summer? Oh, and what if you got to enjoy some fresh air? Plus, what if all your customers were basically in a great mood?

When I’ve gone to minor league baseball games, I’m always impressed with how much fun the promotions staff makes attending a game, how friendly the staff is, and, in general, what a laid-back vibe surrounds it.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws Jersey Shore BlueClaws via Facebook loading...

What’s needed

Well, get ready to have some fun if you need a job because the Jersey Shore BlueClaws are hiring for their 2026 season. They’re looking to fill part-time game day staff positions in virtually all departments. Game day operations, retail, food and beverage, grounds crew, and even promotions. Yes, you might even find yourself in that sweet Buster mascot uniform!

They’re even looking for announcers and camera operators in their production department.

“We have had a tremendous group of gameday staff members every season, and we look forward to continuing that tradition this year,” BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane said in a written statement. “Providing a top-notch fan experience relies on our gameday staff and we look forward to welcoming new members to the family this year.”

Speaking of fun, they’ll even need bat boys and attendants for those boardwalk games. If I were a teenager again and lived in the Lakewood area, these would be dream jobs.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws Jersey Shore BlueClaws via Facebook loading...

How to apply

They’re holding a job fair this Saturday, Jan. 10 at Shore Town Ballpark. It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You have to be at least 16 years old by April 1 to apply. If you’re interested, register here and fill out the form. Good luck!