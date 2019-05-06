Bladder cancer walk wrap-up

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network’s Walk to End Bladder Cancer took place Saturday on the Bradley Beach Boardwalk. The turnout was pretty good, considering the weather. It looked the rain was going to hold off until the walk was over, but, alas, it didn’t.

Just as Mary Ann Aregood, the walk’s organizer, was making her final introductory comments, it started to sprinkle. Team Doyle led the walk this year (quite an honor!) so we set off down the boardwalk, rain and all. Okay, so I didn’t remember exactly where we were supposed to turn around so I just kept walking until we reached the end of the boardwalk (which, thankfully, is where we were supposed to turn around.) Fortunately, Joe V, who thoughtfully came to the walk, suggested we go to Pete & Elda’s for lunch. I have always wanted to go there so I jumped at the chance. The pizza was as good as advertised.

I want to sincerely thank everyone who generously walked with Team Doyle and to all the people who donated (and there were a lot). The walk collected a record amount in donations! You all helped in the fight against bladder cancer, the sixth most common cancer in America, making us that much closer to new treatments and, hopefully, a cure. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

