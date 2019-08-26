‘Black Girl Beach Day’ at Atlantic City beach — Pictures and video

ATLANTIC CITY — Hundreds of black women Saturday spent the day on Chicken Bone Beach, once a segregated section of beach off Missouri Avenue in back of Convention Hall.

The Black Girl Beach Day is described by organizers as "a beach meet-up centered around girls of color promoting solidarity, inclusivity and sisterhood amongst all black woman identifying persons in all shapes and shades."

It took place this weekend on the only section of the Atlantic City beach where black people were allowed between 1900 and the early 1950s, according to the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation.

According to the foundation, many brought picnic baskets filled with chicken over the years and were entertained by Sammy Davis Jr., "Moms" Mabley and the Club Harlem Showgirls. The Atlantic City Council declared the area a historical site in 1997.

Organizer Christina Bright told the Press of Atlantic City the first two events were held in Seaside Heights and Belmarm but this year's event took on the historical aspect.

"They made us stay here before, and now we’re choosing to be here" she told the Press of Atlantic City.

Kahlessi Katrina posted a submission for an old school photo contest that recreated a photo taken on Chicken Bone Beach.

"We picked the following photo not even realizing we were in the same area on the beach as the women in the photo. Shout out to the Queens in the photo for nailing this recreation," she posted,

Other activities included yoga and meditation, a beach paint party, double dutch lessons, spiritual workshops and a performance by the cheerleaders from Atlantic City High School.

