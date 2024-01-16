Billy Crystal spotted filming new series in NJ
New Jersey has really become Hollywood East with all the movies and TV shows being shot in the Garden State, and celebrity sightings have become more common because of that.
The most recent sighting was of Billy Crystal, the award-winning actor/comedian, who was spotted in Hoboken.
According to Patch.com, he’s shooting an Apple TV+ limited series called “Before.” The plot, according to IMDB is:
After tragically losing his wife to suicide, child psychiatrist Eli Adler encounters a troubled young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli's past. In addition to Crystal, the show features Rosie Perez and Judith Light.
Billy plays the character of Eli, a child psychiatrist who encounters a troubled young boy shortly after losing his wife. Judith plays the character of Lynn, Eli’s late wife. Eli soon finds out that his wife’s life was not at all what he thought. Per Deadline, the show is an atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller.
A letter to residents from Paramount, the project’s producer, said, according to Patch, "Our production will make ever effort to minimize our impact on the neighborhood and to accommodate residents and businesses while filming," they wrote.
Movie and television activity had slowed, if not disappeared, due to the Hollywood strikes, but it seems like things are back at full throttle; last week, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni returned to Jersey City to resume filming “It Ends with Us” complete with a Ryan Reynolds sighting.
Billy Crystal is an entertainment legend with a career that includes six Emmys, a Tony, the Kennedy Center Honors, and the Mark Twain Prize for Humor.
