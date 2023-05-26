Billiards & Bowling, a hot new entertainment concept coming to NJ

When I was a kid there was an awesome entertainment place called Edison Tower Playland on 27 in, of course, Edison. The downstairs was a big indoor miniature golf. The upstairs had ping pong tables, an archery range, arcade games and a few other things.

When I worked in Detroit, the suburbs had a chain of billiard halls called Snookers. A ton of pool tables but not really much of anything else.

Both were good but I really liked the first place. I liked the choices. It was enough variety without being too much. Which is exactly why I think a new entertainment concept coming to New Jersey is going to be wildly popular. It’s enough variety without being too much.

810 Billiards & Bowling is opening its first New Jersey location in Vineland. It's going to have a sixteen-lane bowling alley, and listen to how it's described by owner Gary Singh.

The scale of the bowling lanes is the same as your regular bowling alley,” Singh said. “But the equipment itself is much smaller and much more advanced. And it doesn’t make any sound whatsoever, as compared to the old bowling alley lanes.

I'm already curious to see this. Another great thing about this is Vineland hasn't had a bowling alley since Loyle Lanes burned down in the 2010 fire. It sounds like 13 years will be worth the wait because there will also be a section with billiards not to mention arcade games.

If the New Jersey location is like the seven other locations spread out throughout South Carolina, Arkansas, Texas and Arizona there will also be board games, shuffleboard, darts, ping pong and more.

All the rage the past few years has been learning to axe throw. They'll even have that but it's for adults only. Not hard to see why.

810 Billiards & Bowling's website says their "menu is sure to satisfy your appetite and we offer full-service bars with craft cocktails and local drafts on tap."

This is really making me regret not living closer to Vineland.

810 Billiards & Bowling doesn't have an exact opening date but it's expected to open sometime this December. When they do, look for them at 3679 South Delsea Dr. in Vineland near the Cumberland Mall.

