Bill would let kids operate lemonade stands without permits

A bill advancing in Trenton would allow lemonade stands run by anyone under 18 to operate without licenses or permits.

It was inspired by stories of similar stands being shuts down in other states, its co-sponsor, Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti, said. He said the idea came from his son, Joshua.

"We introduced the legislation with the intent on using it as a tool to educate grammar-school students on both public policy and the legislative process, as well as the spirit of being an entrepreneur," Chiaravalloti said.

Assembly Democrats Robert Karabinchak and Angela McKnight are also sponsors of Assembly bill A-853, which specifically prohibits a municipality from requiring a license or permit of anyone under age 18 who is attempting to operate a temporary business.

Chiaravalloti said besides prohibiting local lemonade stand licensing, "we want to encourage our young people to be entrepreneurs. We want them to understand the process. We want to encourage them to establish businesses."

He said it's not an "earth-shattering piece of legislation." It could apply to other enterprises, like selling bottled water or pretzels, or snow-shoveling.

"It can pretty much apply to anything as long as it's a temporary," Chiaravalloti said.

The bill passed the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee on Monday.

"We had a good conversation in committee on it," Chiaravalloti said. "And we we hope that we can continue over the next year and get it implemented into law."

