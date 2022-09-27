Bill Spadea crossing the Hudson to promote common sense

There's an election fast approaching. And as I make my way around the state, it's crystal clear that parents, teachers, cops, small business owners and everyone in between are fed up. They're fed up with over-regulation and intrusion of government in our daily lives.

Fed up with absurd regulations that have government involved in everything from how you raise your kids to how you transport groceries from the checkout counter to your car.

Fed up with a government that can barely delivery basis services or fix the roads.

Fed up that the government supported by their hard work and tax revenue prioritizes criminals over cops and illegals over homeless veterans.

The good news is change is in the air.

We're getting larger and larger crowds of concerned and increasingly angry New Jerseyans are ready to drive change, now. I'm eager to get to the finish line on Nov. 8 and see a surge of brand-new local candidates win and get ready to take their seats on school boards, town councils and mayor's offices.

That's how you get NJ back on the right track. We start at the ground level and work our way up.

The other component is to motivate young people to pay attention and get involved — if only to cast a vote. Although we don't have a vibrant youth organization on the Jersey side of the Hudson, we're working to build it and there are plenty of young people showing up at events across the state.

Our friends in New York City are helping in a big way. Mobilizing volunteers and even designating a crew to focus on rebuilding the youth organization on the Jersey side. To that end, I've been invited to emcee the annual black-tie banquet in Manhattan on December 10th.

Looking forward to meeting and introducing strong conservative thought leaders like Jack Posobiec and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Join me if you can!

