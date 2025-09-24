As you know, anyone who is outspoken, principled and consistent will get a fair share of hateful comments from those desperate to ignore truth and push an agenda.

We saw this during Trump's first run in 2016 and throughout COVID and the BLM riots that swept the nation in 2020.

People hear something they don't agree with and instead of turning the channel or unfollowing on social media, they spew a variety of hateful, angry comments.

This year is no different for my career as a broadcaster! After retaking the mic on the largest morning show in the Garden State, I made my position clear about the race for governor.

There would be no endorsement for the GOP candidate. See explanation here.

As you might imagine, we'd had a few comments coming through the app chat and on social media that we thought would be fun to share.

The last time we did this was in the days before COVID when we made movie posters to "embrace the hate"!

Enjoy the hate and weigh in on the brand new "Bill Spadea Hate-O-Meter"!

