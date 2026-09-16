🔥Firefighters responded to Lindenwold Elementary School No. 4 Tuesday night

🔥The school will remain closed for classes Wednesday

🔥The cause of the fire and extent of damage remain unclear

LINDENWOLD — A South Jersey elementary school will be closed for classes Wednesday after a fire sent smoke through the roof Tuesday night.

Firefighters arrived at Lindenwold Elementary School No. 4 on Gibbsboro Road around 8 p.m., according to 6 ABC Action News.

Superintendent Dr. Kristin P. O'Neil said construction workers and the evening facilities staff were the only people inside the building at the time. After an initial assessment of the damage by the fire marshal's office, the decision was made to call off classes for Wednesday.

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Fire cause remains under investigation

No injuries were reported, and a cause of the fire remains under investigation. O'Neil did not disclose details about the extent of damage to the building.

According to the district, summer work at the school includes work on the HVAC system and sidewalks.

657 students in kindergarten through 4th grade attend School No. 4, according to niche.com.

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