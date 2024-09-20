Plastic bottle ban? NJ lawmaker floats watered-down idea

⚫ NJ lawmaker wants to reduce plastic waste

⚫ Proposed legislation would target government agencies

⚫ Retail consumers would not be affected

TRENTON — A state lawmaker is dialing back a plan to reduce single-use plastic water bottles in New Jersey.

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, D-Somerset, says he now wants to ban government agencies in the state from buying single-use bottles as a way to help the environment.

Previously, he had considered applying a ban to all consumers in the state.

plastic water bottles Credit: Anna Kim loading...

If passed, state and local government entities would be the focus for the ban, according to a statement from Danielsen.

"Bill A4850, which provides exemptions for economic hardship and existing contractual obligations, would be a massive step for governments on the state and local level doing their fair share in protecting the environment," Danielsen said this week.

Portrait older woman drinking water from a plastic bottle Credit: Miguel Angel Flores loading...

As of of Sept. 20, no text of the bill was available on the Legislature's website.

Without getting into specifics, he said he received feedback that was “enlightening and deeply appreciated" following the news of his original idea.

Danielsen said he had been inspired by a trip to Cape Cod. His original idea mirrored Massachusetts’ 2023 executive order banning state agencies from purchasing single-use plastic bottles.

One state influenced another Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

“I felt we in state government must lead the way and take this bold step at this moment. We cannot expect our constituents to make such big changes for the sake of environmental protection if we ourselves are unwilling to do so,” Danielsen said this week.

Bottled Water AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh loading...

