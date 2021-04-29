Big news for New Jersey Bon Jovi fans this summer

If you love Bon Jovi you will be head over heels for this news. Coming this summer, Encore Drive in Nights is giving fans a unique opportunity to see Bon Jovi “live” in concert on the big screen. Encore is well known for their high quality, filmed concerts, and have partnered with Delsea Drive ins in Vineland to remind Bon Jovi lovers of his talent.

This innovative resolution for a lack of live entertainment will begin on May 22nd, and is expected to be a huge success. It has been too long since we have had a taste of live entertainment from major artists, and this drive-in opportunity is as close as we can get for now. You can purchase tickets here starting April 29th.

In addition to his concert movie, Bon Jovi has made another announcement in perfect timing for Mother’s Day! He has partnered with Cameo to record 100 personalized messages for 500 dollars a piece. If you are close with a major Bon Jovi fan, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to officially become their favorite person on this planet. Users have until May 6th to request a video, and all proceeds will be going towards The Roots Fund. The Roots Fund is an organization committed to improving the lives of Black, Indigenous and LatinX members interested in pursuing a career in wine, something Bon Jovi himself is quite passionate for. It seems as though Bon Jovi is ready for a summer of music and excitement and is looking forward to sharing his artistry with his fans.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

