Big Joe Henry, along with local musical legend Pat Guadagno, will host a big concert, Turn Up the Heat at The Stone Pony, on Wednesday night, December 10th, 2025. The concert will be a benefit for warming stations for those in need at Mercy Center.

Asbury Park’s own local music legends are getting together to raise money to help bring those in need out of the cold this winter to help create warming stations.

U.S. Venues Light Up Red As Part Of The #RedAlertRESTART Campaign In Support Of The RESTART Act Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...

The event will be on Wednesday, December 10th, 2025, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Your ticket also includes an open bar for beer and wine.

A strong, talented musical lineup will perform

Co-host Pat Guadagno has been named New Jersey’s Favorite Troubadour. He is one of the Jersey Shore’s pioneer musicians. Pat’s music was featured on the hit Showtime TV program Californication, and cuts from his Christmas album, Chestnuts and Redemption, can be heard on Big Joe Henry’s NJ 101.5 show during the holidays. Pat was also the musical director for Big Joe Henry’s TV show, Big Joe Henry Variety Show, which aired in the Philadelphia market.

Pat has played all over the country, and his remarkable talent and music have been shared all over the world.

Obit Clarence Clemons A woman wipes tears from her face as a group of people gather next to a memorial for saxophonist Clarence Clemons at The Stone Pony rock bar, Sunday, June 19, 2011, in Asbury Park, N.J. Clemons, a featured performer who played at the rock bar with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, died of complications from a stroke on June 18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) loading...

Also performing will be the nationally known duet from Asbury Park, New Jersey’s first country duet, Williams Honor with Reagan Richards and Gordon Brown.

Their song No Umbrella topped at number 30 on the Music Row Country Breakout. The dynamic duo was also picked to open for Bon Jovi at Madison Square Garden. Coming into the Turn Up the Heat Show Williams Honor will be returning from a European Tour with Light of Day. Williams Honor has also been a frequent guest on Big Joe Henry’s Variety Show.

Bernard “Pretty” Purdie will be performing. Bernard is the most recorded drummer in the history of music. The list of albums, songs, and hits that he has performed on is much too long to list. He is a living legend.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Christine Martucci will be bringing her outstanding voice and performance to the Stone Pony stage. She is a ten-year Army veteran and came back strong to the Asbury Park music scene. She and her band The Band of Love opened and toured with Patti Smythe and Scandal along with Mountain. She is an award-winning singer and a Jersey favorite.

String Bean and the Stalkers is the premier New Jersey blues band. They are an Asbury Park favorite and have stepped up to help Jersey based charities.

Big Joe Henry will co-host the event. He states that “I am a big fan of Mercy Center and the magnificent work and help that Kim Guadagno and her volunteers bring to those in need. I am looking forward to the powerful musical lineup that Pat Guadagno has put together, and I know all of us can help keep those in need warmer this winter.”

Big Joe Henry at the Polar Bear Plunge in 2023 Big Joe Henry at the Polar Bear Plunge in 2023 (Townsquare Media) loading...

Big Joe Henry from New Jersey 101.5 is on the air Friday nights from 7:00 pm until 12midnight and Saturday and Sunday 10a -3pm.

Big Joe celebrates his 28th year at New Jersey's biggest radio station, and his weekend show continues to be the most listened to weekend radio program in New Jersey. Big Joe has helped in raising close to $70 million dollars to New Jersey-based charities.

You can help Turn Up the Heat. To buy tickets or to donate if you cannot attend, please contact:

e k i r k p a t r i c k @ m e r c y c e n t e r n j. o r g

20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s Take a trip down memory lane — and down Main Street — with these photos from the 1970s that capture small-town life before social media and smartphones, when things were simpler, slower, and full of real-world experiences. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

These Photos of '80s Office Life Will Take You Back Miss it or not, life in the ’80s office was buzzing with machines, shoulder pads, and face-to-face drama long before email and smartphones — do these photos take you back? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The Most Iconic Magazine Covers of the '80s and '90s From Demi Moore’s groundbreaking pregnancy portrait to Janet Jackson’s provocative Rolling Stone cover — and even "Bat Boy" makes an appearance — these unforgettable ’80s and ’90s magazine moments defined pop culture and captured an era before the internet took over. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈