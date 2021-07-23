Big Joe Shares Joe Romo’s Truffled Bread Sticks

I stole this recipe when I was taking a cooking class from my good, friend Joe Romonowski, who I call “Pots and Pans”. Joe is a very, very good chef and Maggie is such a pleasant person, making them a great team.

I admire Joe’s skills and his great approach of turning great fare into extraordinary dishes. Since the day “Pots and Pans” made this for us, I knew that I had to share this with you. It’s a great starter for any meal. I make this appetizer at “the ranch” quite a bit. Thanks, Joe and Maggie, for great food but most importantly your friendship.

You'll need:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened at room temperature

2 tablespoons truffle oil

salt and freshly ground pepper

½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

12 thin breadsticks

6 thin slices of prosciutto

How to put it together:

Place the butter and truffle oil in a bowl. Add salt and freshly ground pepper to taste and blend with a spoon. Place the grated cheese on a plate. Slather the breadstick ¾ of the way up with the butter. Roll the sticks in the cheese then wrap a slice of prosciutto around the cheese/buttered portion of breadstick.

