Big Joe Jersey Talent Show 2019 winners invited to audition for America’s Got Talent

The finale of the 19th season of the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show has come and gone — and your winner is 15 year-old Jessica Schuchardt from Flemington.

She performed "When it All Falls Down" from the musical Chaplin.

Judges scored contestants on stage presence (appearance, confidence, professionalism), star quality (personality, charisma, audience response) and talent (accuracy, ability, coordination, overall performance).

Celebrity Judges were Robert Johns (who wrote The Lion Sleeps Tonight & Sad Eyes), Franke Previte (who wrote the soundtrack to Dirty Dancing & I Had the Time of my Life), and Lisa Sherman (Broadway Star & former Rockette)

Jessica won a piano from Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a multi-location photo and video shoot from Gellman Images, and tickets to the Broadway Series at State Theatre New Jersey.

Second place was Jinky Abalos from Union, and third was 6 year-old Brianna Cameron from Union. As a surprise, Big Joe's top 3 were also invited to audition for next year's season of America's Got Talent.

Jinky Abalos (Photo: Ethan Staple)

Brianna Cameron (Photo: Ethan Staple)