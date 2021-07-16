‘Big Bang’ co-stars, Dustin Hoffman in another movie shot in NJ

Steven Gorelick is having a good day.

He's Executive Director of the NJ Motion Picture and TV Commission. It's a good day to be Steven. He just shared with us that yet again another big movie project is coming out that used all the riches New Jersey has to offer to film here.

'As Sick as They Made Us' is due out later this year and it stars Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen, Dianna Agron of 'Glee', Charlie Weber, and two co-stars of 'The Big Bang Theory'; Mayim Bialik and Simon Helberg. In fact, this is pretty much an all-Mayim work of love as it's also her screenwriting and directorial debut.

As the title would imply, it's about a dysfunctional family (hey! I can relate already!) where a divorced mom is trying to make peace. While due out this year an exact release date has not been given and imdb.com lists the project in the post-production phase.

Gorelick isn't the only one thrilled. In a press release Gov. Murphy said, "Film production continues to flourish in our state. The Film and Digital Media Tax Credit Program, breathtaking diversity of film location and deep talent pool combine to make New Jersey a premier destination for prestigious feature films such as this."

A lot of Jersey-filmed movies are coming out this year. 'The Many Saints of Newark' which of course is 'The Sopranos' prequel, Halle Berry's 'Bruised' and Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story' just to name a few.

What really gave all this filming a big boost was the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act in 2018. A year later production generated over $420 million for our New Jersey economy and created thousands of jobs.

New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way says, "'As Sick as They Made Us' is one of many major productions now filming in New Jersey. We are delighted that Mayim Bialik chose the Garden State to make her feature film directorial debut."

This movie was shot on locations in Belleville, Elmwood Park, Lyndhurst, Rutherford and Clifton.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.