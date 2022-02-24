Biden, NJ leaders don’t respect your rights if you protest their abuses (Opinion)

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

When it comes to our unique American government "of the people, by the people and for the people" there is very little explanation necessary when it comes to our First Amendment right to protest the actions of our own government.

The right to peacefully assemble and petition government is literally the first thing mentioned in writing in the Bill of Rights. What is interesting is that the government is choosing sides, seemingly based on ideology.

I'm old enough to remember the riots, looting, deaths, and general mayhem brought on by BLM, Antifa, and other anti-cop protesters over the entire summer of 2020.

I remember New Jersey's governor, breaking his own lockdown rules to march with BLM in Jersey because "social justice" was just that important. What wasn't important apparently was the mental health of your kids, your ability to earn a living and make your own medical decisions. More on that another day.

My purpose for this article is to point out that the government is actively intimidating peaceful protesters as a way of retaining power over your lives.

Before the truckers even rallied in California before embarking on a cross-country peaceful protest, the Biden administration called out the troops in anticipation of needing to keep the peace. The narrative is that any protest against government policy forcing vaccines and lockdowns is suspect and potentially violent.

This false narrative is being aggressively pushed in New Jersey by State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan and the governor.

We have the troops on high alert for the coming convoy. This is all theater to keep you scared. The same government called parents showing up at school board meetings, understandably angry about how their kids are being treated, domestic terrorists.

Now the lies and propaganda are being turned on the truck drivers who have every right to protest vaccine mandates and the blatant abuses of power from our own national government.

The pre-emptive public calls for tow trucks and armed soldiers help the corporate media paint the picture that benefits the corrupt cabal running our state and country. Paint the truckers as violent and on the wrong side and in today's social media and soundbite/clickbait culture, the average person may be tricked into hating them. It's dangerous, to say the least.

It's time for a working- and middle-class revolt in this state and nation. And yes, it's can be peaceful.

Truck drivers, nurses, electricians, plumbers, teachers, cops, and every other profession that keeps our economy moving, our buildings clean, and our shelves stocked are the majority. Trade unions, teamsters, and everything in between who have been vilified by corporate elites and their media and political shills in both parties deserve a voice.

As you know, I've launched a new group called Common Sense Club and we are working on three pieces of legislation to protect parents, patients, and small business owners and employees. The power of the message combined with the thousands who have already joined our ranks will help send a powerful message to the corrupt elites that their time is up and the real majority in America will take it from here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

