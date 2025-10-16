As small businesses across New Jersey face rising costs, razor-thin margins, and the constant hustle to stay afloat, a new local spot is trying things a little differently.

What’s different

Bibiana’s Café is a breakfast-and-lunch-only eatery that just opened this month, and they proudly close before dinner.

While most restaurants are stretching themselves thin serving three meals a day to survive, Bibiana’s is going all in on mornings and mid-days — offering hearty breakfasts, and delicious lunches and leaving dinner to the other guys. Bold move after what COVID did to New Jersey’s restaurant industry? Or so crazy it might just work?

All about the coffee

They have a full coffee bar that is getting a lot of attention. This offers espressos, americano, cortado, cappuccino, and much more. Would Lorelai Gilmore just camp out here or what?

The food

For breakfasts, you’ll find steak and eggs, or leaner protein like egg whites and turkey bacon.

For lunch, they have a variety of wraps, and they’re also big on empanadas here such as ham and cheese, chicken, beef, and spinach.

Where you’ll find them

Bibiana’s Café is located at 414 Paterson Avenue in East Rutherford. They’re open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Staffing a restaurant can be difficult. But with a business model like this where dinner isn’t their thing, it might make it easier. Workers will know they’ll always have evenings free. And hey, that full coffee bar might just be a draw too.