Beware coronavirus websites and door-to-door CDC impersonators

Amid public concern over transmission of the novel coronavirus, police have warned New Jersey residents not to believe people showing up at front doors and claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Law enforcement departments including from West Windsor, Robbinsville, North Arlington, Moorestown, Manchester Township and Sussex County have cautioned residents against any individuals going door to door, falsely claiming to be from the CDC.

Police said such people should not be allowed inside anyone's home, as the CDC does not carry out public surveillance by soliciting.

Related phishing schemes also have been reported, according to West Windsor police, in which people have been tricked into clicking on a bogus link or providing personal information such as an email address/password.

Law enforcement said citizens should use "caution when searching for information online and go to legitimate sites."

More from New Jersey 101.5: