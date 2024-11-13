Top restaurants in NJ that give you best bang for the buck

🍝What NJ restaurants will give you the best value?

🍝 OpenTable put out a list of the top 10

🍝 Do you agree with their picks?

In these challenging economic times, doing a little homework before going out for a meal may be a good idea.

You want good food in a welcoming atmosphere and a place where you’ll get the most bang for your buck.

OpenTable can help with that. It analyzed nearly two million global diner reviews from the past four months to identify the best value restaurants in New Jersey.

Here are the top 10 picks.

Dolce Bene (Google Street View) Dolce Bene (Google Street View) loading...

1938 Washington Valley Rd, Martinsville

Dolce Bene is nestled in the heart of Martinsville where the owner and executive chef, Benny, brings a unique twist to traditional Italian cuisine, blending classic recipes with modern culinary techniques, the restaurant's website boasts.

One OpenTable review reads: “Dolce Bene has become our favorite local restaurant - delicious food, friendly service, great atmosphere with white table cloths and background music - perfect for enjoying a fine meal and relaxing. Would highly recommend.”

136220835 Iuliia Azarova loading...

101 NJ-73, Marlton

Family owned since 1978, this restaurant has been serving the South Jersey area with some of the best Asian cuisine, OpenTable wrote.

The chef and owner, Sam Li, hand selects the fish daily to ensure the highest quality of sushi. Osushi also provides combination dishes of sushi, special rolls, and Japanese entrees that promote a healthy body and mind, and contribute to overall human growth and development through serving quality-focused food.

One OpenTable review reads: “OSushi is our favorite local restaurant . We have been going to OSushi since they opened in 2016 and have never been disappointed. The sushi is terrific, the wait staff is professional and attentive and the ambience is clean and modern.”

Cap't Loui in Springfield, NJ (Facebook) Cap't Loui in Springfield, NJ (Facebook) loading...

210 Main St, Fort Lee

There's also two other New Jersey locations in Montclair and Springfield.

Called “the perfect mess you won’t forget,” Cap’t Loui is known for its excellence in rich flavor, quality and variety, OpenTable wrote. Founded in 2016 with the opening of Cap’t Loui Stoneham, MA, the restaurant has to several locations in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Georgia, California, Nevada, Alabama, and Rhode Island.

“We’ll continue to pave the way for the freshest seafood boil in our signature Cajun spice. - "No fork No problem" the restaurant wrote.

Fill your boiler bag with seafood, pick a sauce and a spice level, and you’re good to go.

One OpenTable review reads: “Excellent food and service. The best seafood boil in Fort Lee! Highly recommend. The prices are fair and raw oyster are the best I had, fresh and meaty.”

Gianna's (Google Street View) Gianna's (Google Street View) loading...

843 Washington Ave, Carlstadt

Gianna's is an authentic old-world-style Italian restaurant that serves very generous family-style portions for two or more as well as single orders if desired. The specials change daily using the freshest ingredients available, and all desserts are made on-premise daily. There’s also a full bar and wine list.

One OpenTable review reads, “Perfect experience as usual! Wonderful food, staff is attentive and treat you like family. You can’t ask for more, I can’t recommend this restaurant enough.”

Giorgio's Ristorante (South Orange) Giorgio's Ristorante (South Orange) loading...

52 Vose Ave, South Orange

This family-owned and operated restaurant has been a South Orange staple since 1989. Specializing in fine Italian cuisine and catering, they have a wide range of signature soups, salads and main courses.

Giorgio's of South Orange has always been one of the landmarks in the area.

Specializing in fine Italian cuisine and catering, we have a wide range of signature soups, salads, and of course, our special, main-course, all-time favorite items. Guests rave about the delicious food, generous portions, and the benefit of being BYOB.

One OpenTable review reads: “Always a wonderful experience at Giorgio’s. Great food, attentive service, good value. A favorite of mine.”

Fusion 27 (Google Street View) Fusion 27 (Google Street View) loading...

545 Union Blvd, Totowa

Every flavor tells a story at Fusion 27. “We are a meeting point for imagination and creativity. The blending of what we are, our roots, and what have learned to love,” according to the restaurant.

Fusion is a BYOB Italian/Continental restaurant where their dishes are created from scratch. Since they are made from scratch, they can make accommodations for most allergies.

One OpenTable review reads: “Excellent food served so well. Fusion lives up to its name in that no matter what you order you will experience a "fusion" of extraordinary flavors curated to wow your tastebuds. We have never had a bad meal here. The food as well as the service is elevated dining without the pretentiousness you might find in other restaurants. If you try Fusion once you will know what I mean and always come back. Of course its BYOB which makes eating here a no brainer.”

Assaggini di Roma (Facebook) Assaggini di Roma (Facebook) loading...

3253 NJ-35, Hazlet

This Italian restaurant in Monmouth County was founded in 1996 by Mario Parisi. After their success in Newark, they opened another location in Hazlet, and has been there since 2010. Their mission is to provide high-quality, homemade Italian dishes for all to enjoy.

One OpenTable review reads: “Authentic and exceptionally delicious Italian food in a family atmosphere. BYOB always a plus. Waitstaff were very attentive and friendly, despite a packed house at 5:45 on a Friday night. Make sure to make a reservation! All 3 of us ordered specials that were fresh and a different take on some classics. Vodka sauce is amazing!”

Mountain View Chalet (Google Street View) Mountain View Chalet (Google Street View) loading...

154 NJ-173, Asbury

The Mountain View Chalet has been serving Hunterdon County for over 35 years. Their menu and daily specials offer an extensive array of appetizers, soups, salads, pasta, seafood, beef, veal, poultry, and vegetarian dishes. There is also an expanded wine list, home-baked desserts, and a wide variety of brandies and ports.

One OpenTable review reads: “This place never disappoints. The food is always good and the prices are competitive with most of the better restaurants in the area. The service is always excellent. Our server, Chesney, was absolutely stellar, attentive without being overbearing and exquisitely personable.”

Mission Spirits (Google Street View) Mission Spirits (Google Street View) loading...

215 Buck St, Millville

Mission Spirits is an artisan, small-batch spirits distillery where they produce and bottle hand-crafted spirits made from proprietary fermentation, distillation, and aging processes.

Using a practice called “technique blending,” the distillery modifies and employs a variety of different techniques to create original flavors. “Join us in drinking our successes and let our spirits elevate yours for whatever mission you may be on,” says the restaurant's website.

One OpenTable review reads: “Mission Spirits is always a great time. They go out of their way to bring TOP level experiences if it is your first visit or your hundredth!”

Villaggio Iccara (Google Street View) Villaggio Iccara (Google Street View) loading...

104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Hamilton Township

Since 1999, this restaurant has let people experience their passion and love for food through creative recipes. “We pride ourselves on having developed a contemporary Italian cuisine, which focuses on the quality of ingredients while revisiting traditional Italian flavors,” according to Villaggio Iccara.

When you open the rod iron gate, you’ll enter a lit dining area with beautifully, hand-painted murals that bring you closer to the Italian culture, OpenTable wrote.

From their wood fire pizzas to their signature Black Angus NY strip steak, patrons will discover dishes to please all the senses.

One OpenTable review reads: “The food was absolutely fabulous and Lidia and Matt took wonderful care of us. No wonder ICCARA is my go-to place. I feel like I’m home!”

