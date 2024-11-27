Here’s a dozen of the best record stores for vinyl lovers in NJ
Whether you grew up on a young Bruce Springsteen, or are shopping for fellow New Jersey native Halsey's latest album — vinyl has endured as an ultimate way to collect and listen to music.
Current artists often release multiple, special vinyl editions of the same album, ranging in color, cover art and alternate tracks.
As holiday shopping kicks into high gear, there's also Record Store Day, this season on Friday Nov. 29.
Not all independent record stores choose to carry all promotions or releases — so check ahead before assuming a particular find will be waiting for you.
Best 12 NJ record stores for vinyl lovers
Even in this digital world, vinyl has kept a steady hold among fans as an enjoyable way to collect and listen to music. Here's a dozen of the best independent NJ record shops.
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
