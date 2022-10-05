Best marching band in NJ? 14 high schools in NJ compete for radio station prize

Which high school has the best marching band? Online voters will get to decide.

Fourteen schools in New Jersey are in the running for a $1,000 prize from Central Jersey hit-music radio station 94.5 PST.

In all, 20 schools are competing after the station received more than a half million nominations of bands from Central Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.

Voting is online until Oct. 7 and the winner will be announced Oct. 10.

New Jersey schools in the final round:

Bordentown High

Burlington City

Cinnaminson High School

Delran High School

Hamilton High School West

Hightstown High School

Hopewell Valley Central High School

Lawrence High School

Lenape High School

Northern Burlington High School

Nottingham - Hamilton High School North

Rancocas Valley Regional High School

Robbinsville High School

Steinert - Hamilton High East

Click here to vote.

Pennsylvania bands in the list:

Bensalem High School

Council Rock North

Council Rock South

Harry S Truman High School

Neshaminy High School

Pennsbury High School

94.5 PST, broadcasting from Trenton, is owned by Townsquare Media, the parent company of New Jersey 101.5.

