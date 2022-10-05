Best marching band in NJ? 14 high schools in NJ compete for radio station prize
Which high school has the best marching band? Online voters will get to decide.
Fourteen schools in New Jersey are in the running for a $1,000 prize from Central Jersey hit-music radio station 94.5 PST.
In all, 20 schools are competing after the station received more than a half million nominations of bands from Central Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.
Voting is online until Oct. 7 and the winner will be announced Oct. 10.
New Jersey schools in the final round:
Bordentown High
Burlington City
Cinnaminson High School
Delran High School
Hamilton High School West
Hightstown High School
Hopewell Valley Central High School
Lawrence High School
Lenape High School
Northern Burlington High School
Nottingham - Hamilton High School North
Rancocas Valley Regional High School
Robbinsville High School
Steinert - Hamilton High East
Pennsylvania bands in the list:
Bensalem High School
Council Rock North
Council Rock South
Harry S Truman High School
Neshaminy High School
Pennsbury High School
94.5 PST, broadcasting from Trenton, is owned by Townsquare Media, the parent company of New Jersey 101.5.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.