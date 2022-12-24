The White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City has been on the top of many lists when ranking the very best sandwiches in the state of New Jersey.

Its Italian sub (White House special to the locals) was recently named the best sandwich in the state, by the travel website farandwide.com.

Now the White House is being recognized once again, but this time it's for its chicken parm sub, by the website, lovefood.com.

The chicken parm sub was named the very best chicken sandwich in the entire state of New Jersey by the website.

New Jersey: Chicken Parm Submarine, White House Sub Shop, Atlantic City

This sandwich shop has been running since 1946 and Atlantic City locals are pretty fond of it. Founded by a tailor in the wake of the Second World War, the White House Sub Shop has welcomed a string of showbiz heavyweights in its time: Oprah Winfrey, Frank Sinatra and The Beatles have all stopped here for their hoagie fix. Although the White House Special is the most famous sandwich, the Chicken Parm Submarine is a close second with lots of melted cheese and sauce on top.

I can say I've been to the White House 100's of times, but have never ordered the chicken parm. Next time I'm there, you can be sure that's what I'm having!

So, next time you stop in the White House Sub Shop, located at 2301 Arctic Ave., or their second location inside the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, maybe try the chicken parm and take the White House special home with you and save it for later!

