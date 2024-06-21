Where you can find the best cheesecakes in NJ

🍰 Cheesecake comes in so many flavors including plain, chocolate and fruit

🍰 These are 8 of the top places in NJ to score some delicious cheesecake

Any problem can be solved while sitting around the kitchen table over a slice of cheesecake with family and friends. That’s what we learned on pretty much every episode of “The Golden Girls,” starring Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and Betty White.

According to Cheesecake.com, the top 10 flavors of cheesecake are NY Strawberry, Pumpkin, NY Original, Gourmet Sampler (original, strawberry, chocolate, and caramel-pecan), Fruit Sampler (strawberry, cherry, pineapple, and blueberry), Chocolate Sampler (chocolate chip, German chocolate, marble, and triple chocolate), Triple Chocolate, Turtle, Blueberry, and Cookies n’ Cream.

Here are 8 places in New Jersey to get some of the best cheesecake around.

The Cheesecake Lady (Facebook) The Cheesecake Lady (Facebook) loading...

3629 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square

All the cheesecakes here are made on-premises in small batches. Flavors include raspberry white chocolate almond, snickerdoodle, lemon chiffon, lemon blueberry, and chocolate-covered banana to name a few. You can also order a box of cheesecake bites instead of a whole cheesecake if you like.

Mint chocolate chip cheesecake from Maddalena's (Facebook) Mint chocolate chip cheesecake from Maddalena's (Facebook) loading...

415 NJ-31 N, Ringoes

The top ingredients that go into Maddalena’s cheesecakes are 100% real dairy and pure Bourbon vanilla extract from Madagascar. They make over 12 different cheesecake flavors which include gluten-free and no-sugar-added options. There is also a keto-friendly vanilla cheesecake available.

Maddalena’s also offers a cheesecake fundraiser. School associations, sports teams, nonprofits, senior groups, and dance studios can sell cheesecakes and raise money for their organizations.

Tuckahoe Cheesecake Tuckahoe Cheesecake loading...

2177 NJ-50, Tuckahoe

This family-owned and operated business since 1981, offers a variety of cheesecake flavors, including strawberries n’ cream, and orange creamsicle-flavored cheesecakes. Other flavors include Belgian chocolate, coconut cream, French lemon, chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla caramel cream, and others. Seasonal flavors throughout the year are also available.

Choose cherries, strawberries, blueberries or pineapples as cheesecake toppings.

You can order whole cheesecakes, half cheesecakes, or quarter cheesecakes.

Sweet potato cinnamon swirl cheesecake at Anthony's (Facebook) Sweet potato cinnamon swirl cheesecake at Anthony's (Facebook) loading...

71 Washington St, Bloomfield

All cheesecakes are made fresh to order at Anthony’s. Just give 48 hours notice. Small cheesecakes serve six people. Medium cheesecakes serve eight, and large cheesecakes serve 10 to 12 people.

There are 30 flavors of cheesecake to choose from, some with unique combinations.

The Ferraro Rocher for example is a classic New York cheesecake swirled with chocolate hazelnut ganache and topped with Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

The Happy Birthday Funfetti is vanilla cheesecake mixed with rainbow sprinkles on top of Funfetti cake. The Italian Ricotta with Blueberry is ricotta cheese, fresh blueberries, and orange zest (grandma’s recipe).

What about the Slutty Brownie cheesecake? It’s layers of chocolate chip cookie dough, brownies and Oreo cookies. The Sweet Potato Cinnamon cheesecake is another to try. This is fresh-baked sweet potatoes with nutmeg, and other spices blended throughout a classic cheesecake batter.

Juniors Cheesecake in Burlington (Facebook) Juniors Cheesecake in Burlington (Facebook) loading...

499 Veterans Dr, Burlington

Since the 1950s, Junior’s has been famous for its, well, cheesecake. The original location in Brooklyn on Flatbush Avenue is still thriving. Other landmark locations include Times Square and at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut.

When owner Harry Rosen opened Junior’s in 1950 he knew he had to serve the best New York Cheesecake, according to the website. So he had his master baker conduct lab experiments until they came up with the magic formula. That recipe is still used today with ingredients like premium cream cheese, fresh heavy cream, eggs, and a touch of vanilla.

Everything is hand-blended in small batches and mixed for over 40 minutes. For swirls and fruit-topped cheesecakes, Juniors uses fruit, homemade purees, imported chocolates, and fresh spices.

Popular cheesecake flavors include white chocolate blueberry, triple chocolate, red velvet, original New York style, pineapple, strawberry, raspberry swirl, Brooklyn crumb, and more.

Yhanne's (Facebook) Yhanne's (Facebook) loading...

835 N Delsea Dr, Clayton

The story behind Yhanne’s cheesecakes stem from a marriage proposal. He was trying to create the perfect atmosphere to propose to his beloved, Tiffany. He carefully prepared dinner and desert. However, it wasn’t the meal that stole her heart, as he had hoped. It was the dessert he created from an old recipe found years earlier. After being plated and served, Tiffany asked, “Where did you get this cheesecake?” Yhanne replied, “I baked it myself.” That sealed the deal. Yhanne not only got himself a fiancé, but a new business venture, too.

Yhanne has 42 flavors of cheesecake to choose from including Reese’s Chunk Sundae, cinnamon, mango madness, peaches n’ cream, cherry, caramel drizzle, amaretto, chocolate ganache, apple caramel walnut, and more.

Stuffed croissants at A Little Cake (Facebook) Stuffed croissants at A Little Cake (Facebook) loading...

176 Kinderkamack Rd, Park Ridge

A Little Cake is known for its exquisitely designed cakes. Name the design and they'll do it.

But be sure to check out their cheesecakes, too. Aside from the original and strawberry cheesecakes, A Little Cake offers something unique called the twice-baked cheesecake croissant. This creation combines the buttery flakiness of a croissant with the creamy allure of a cheesecake. Limited qualities are made fresh daily.

Also, try their signature blueberry cheesecake fantasy. It’s Bavarian cream and blueberry filling in between NY cheesecake and moist vanilla cake iced with graham cracker buttercream topped with blueberry filling.

Sasscer's Cheesecakes (Facebook) Sasscer's Cheesecakes (Facebook) loading...

307 N Dorset Ave, Ventnor City

Opened in 2021, Sasscer’s has over 40 flavors of cheesecakes. If plain cheesecake is your thing, they have it. But if you’re daring and want to try a unique flavor, Sasscer’s has you covered.

Some signature-flavored cheesecakes include

Chunky Monkey- banana cream cheesecake with chocolate chips and walnuts baked inside and on top.

Almond Joy – coconut oil and coconut flakes inside and topped with toasted almonds, covered with chocolate ganache and finished with coconut whipped cream.

Black Bottom- two layers of dark chocolate cake and chocolate chips with a layer of vanilla cheesecake inside.

English Toffee – Toffee and Heath Bar candy cheesecake finished with whipped cream and more Heath Bar candy on top

Chocolate Covered Strawberry – strawberry puree baked inside a vanilla cheesecake with a chocolate graham cracker crust, and topped with chocolate ganache.

Cheesecake Cheesecake loading...

There are so many sweets to choose from when hosting a party or bringing a dessert to someone's house. But there's just something about a cheesecake that brings people together as they reminisce, solve problems, or just shoot the breeze.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom