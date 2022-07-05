Best authentic Columbian food in NJ can be found here

If you're like my wife and me, we don't like processed food, fast food, and poor substitutions for ethnic cuisine.

Our good friends Chris and Vanessa are Columbian and took us to a truly authentic place in Elizabeth.

The place is called "Parador Rojo" and it's on Morris Avenue, not far from Kean University.

Parador Rojo - Google Earth Parador Rojo - Google Earth loading...

Parking is a bit of a challenge in that part of the city, so the valet service was huge.

As you know, we've adjusted our diet and have tried to remove all "seed oils" from our cooking and dining. We've also opened the door to including organ meat in our weekly food consumption.

Turns out, Columbians love foods that most Americans would avoid as it might gross them out.

We jumped in full force ordering tongue and beef liver, we didn't hold back. Well, full disclosure, Chris ordered the tongue and Vanessa had the liver. Jodi and I ordered more traditional beef, mine was slow-cooked and was almost like pulled pork.

Parador Rojo Parador Rojo loading...

Jodi got the full plate, sausage, beef, and arepas (also very popular in Venezuelan cuisine).

Parador Rojo Parador Rojo loading...

The good news is that organ meat like liver and strange meals like tongue are some of the best ways to feed your body and get the maximum nutrients you need.

Parador Rojo Parador Rojo loading...

attachment-Untitled design (3) loading...

Parador Rojo Parador Rojo loading...

What's your go-to authentic cuisine place in Jersey? Hit me up on the free NJ 101.5 app!

If your food palate is a little more reserved and you'd rather stick with pizza, here's a list of the best in NJ according to Barstool Sports:

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.