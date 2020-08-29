Bergen County perv sting includes child-porn webmaster suspect

Authorities in Bergen County arrested seven men and a teenager in a months-long investigation that turned up hoards of images of child sexual abuse. One of the suspects was accused of operating a website that shared the images.

Prosecutors said investigators found more than 32,500 files of child pornography, including graphic images of child rape.

The images included victims as young as infants and toddlers as well as young teenagers in nude or sexually explicit poses.

This was the latest announcement recently of sweeping arrests involving child pornography charges. Earlier in the week, the state Attorney General's Office touted the arrests of 21 suspects following investigation in online child predators.

State officials said that tips to the New Jersey Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Children jumped 50% between March 1 and July 31 compared to the same time last year.

Authorities also took a juvenile into protective custody and charged him with possession of 248 files of child porn and distributing 13 of those images.