Bergen County man beat baby until it stopped breathing, cops say

NEW MILFORD — A 28-year-old borough man has been charged with severely injuring an infant who had to be hospitalized after the baby stopped breathing.

Travis Weber was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree child endangerment.

Police responded to a 911 call on Feb. 6 about a baby that was unresponsive.

Doctors at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood later determined that the baby had head injuries "indicative of trauma," Bergen County prosecutors said this week.

Prosecutors say Weber had been taking care of the baby when the injuries occurred.

Authorities did not publicly describe Weber's relationship to the child. Weber is listed as single and unemployed on police records.

Weber was being held Thursday at Bergen County jail. The child was released from the hospital and was being taken care of by relatives.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether Weber had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .