Ben Franklin Bridge to celebrate 100th birthday this summer

The Ben Franklin Bridge is hitting a major milestone.

The iconic span connecting Philadelphia and Camden will mark its 100th anniversary on July 11, 2026, honoring a century of moving people, goods and history across the Delaware River.

Opened in 1926 as the Delaware River Bridge, it was once the longest suspension bridge in the world — a symbol of innovation that helped shape the modern region. Today, it remains one of the busiest and most recognizable crossings in the Northeast, carrying millions of commuters, pedestrians and PATCO riders each year.

The Delaware River Port Authority is planning a daylong celebration featuring live music, food trucks, carnival rides and family-friendly activities. Visitors can also explore a pop-up museum showcasing artifacts and stories from the bridge’s 100-year history.

Beyond the festivities, officials say the event is about recognizing the bridge’s continued importance.

Designed to carry cars, trains, trolleys and foot traffic all in one structure, the bridge has long been a critical economic and cultural link between South Jersey and Philadelphia.

If you go...

WHEN: The 100th Anniversary Celebration will be Saturday, July 11, with a rain date of Sunday, July 12.

WHERE: The celebration will be in Camden near the Ben Franklin Bridge toll plaza.

HOW MUCH: This is a free event for people of all ages.

TRAFFIC: The bridge will be closed to vehicles.

More information on the celebration's website.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this article included incorrect information about the event and wrongly referred to the Betsy Ross Bridge.