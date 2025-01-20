Beloved sushi restaurant in Jackson, NJ to close this week
Those in or around Jackson, New Jersey have less than a week to enjoy the food at Koto Sushi Hibachi one last time. The restaurant will be closing its doors on Jan. 26.
The restaurant is located in Jackson Crossings Plaza just off Hope Chapel Road.
The staff made the announcement of its closing in a social media post on Saturday afternoon, stating:
This decision was not an easy one, as this restaurant has been so much more than just a business—it’s been a place where memories were made, friendships grew, and we shared countless special moments with all of you, our cherished customers.
Within moments of the post going up on Koto’s Facebook pages, customers began pleading them to either open up somewhere else or share their recipes (multiple specifically asked how they made their salad dressing).
The staff went on to say:
We are deeply grateful for the love and support you’ve shown us over the years. It’s been an honor to serve this community, and we will always treasure the relationships we’ve built along the way.
They called the 17 years that the restaurant had been in business “unforgettable.”
Please join us in these final days to celebrate everything Koto has stood for. Come enjoy one last meal, share your favorite stories, and help us close this chapter with love and gratitude.
Thank you for an incredible 17 years. You will always hold a special place in our hearts.
With love,
The Koto Sushi Hibachi Family
While it’s sad that they’re closing, 17 years of business is no small feat. Thank you to the staff for almost two decades of great food.
