Holmdel has a new rooftop bar that hosts live performances

At the beginning of the year, I had the wonderful opportunity to explore Bell Works. This place is a one-of-a-kind destination for all Jersey Shore residents. Today the building is perfect for businesses and culture.

The 2 million-square-foot building offers ecosystem technology, traditional offices, retail, dining, hospitality, and much more.

I wrote this before and I'll write it again, Bell Works is like if any Jersey Shore mall got married to Google headquarters and then those two buildings had a baby. Whether it's going virtual golfing, shopping, or grabbing a bite to eat, Bell Works has endless opportunities that can fit anyone's needs... THERE'S MORE...

We now can celebrate the opening of a new Bell Works rooftop bar! It's called Bar Bella and it will officially be opening on May 13.

The hours of operation will be Wednesdays 1-10 p.m., so Bell Works Fresh market-goers can enjoy refreshing drinks after shopping with local vendors, and Thursdays-Saturdays 4-10 p.m.

FROM THE BELL WORKS CREATIVE TEAM:

These springtime temperatures

call for some spritz and summer wines! Introducing… Bar Bella at Bell Works! This summer, Bell Works is transforming their beautiful Roof Deck into a modern bar, transporting its guests to a coastal Italian getaway, right in the heart of Holmdel. With a relaxed,

chic vibe, Bar Bella will be a destination for summer evenings in Monmouth County and beyond. Specialty cocktails, craft beers, and summer wines will be served. Food will be available at the eateries on The Block. Bell Works partnered with Axelrod

Performing Arts Center to offer live performances all summer long, including Remember Jones, The Weeklings, and The Doo Wop Project to name a few. You can purchase tickets to have VIP seating at https://www.axelrodartscenter.com//apac-vogel-summer-concert-series. If there is

rain, the bar will be moved indoors to the Big Bang Café, under the string lights! Follow @bellworks and @barbella_bw for further bar and special event announcements! You can also visit the Bell Works website to learn more at https://bell.works/new-jersey/bar-bella/

Bar Bella At Bell Works

