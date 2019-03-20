Behind the scenes with New Jersey’s Bravest — #SpeakingPodcast

Beyond the broadcast, our team spends a lot of time on the road helping out various organizations throughout the Garden State.

A few weeks ago, my podcast/event co-host Jessica Gibson and I were honored to be judges at the annual benefit for the New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association. Although somehow there was a miscommunication with the timing and we actually got there too late to judge, we did have time to sit with Eddie Donnelly, the president of the NJFMBA.

He shared stories about some of New Jersey's heroes and the fight they've had for years making sure government does right by the men and women who rush toward the flames and chaos protecting the rest of us.

Bill Spadea

