Behind-The-Scenes in the battle against addiction

The latest episode of our #SpeakingPodcast is out.

My podcast and event cohost Jessica Gibson and I were honored to MC, for the fourth year in a row, the CFC Loud-N-Clear Winter Gala. What a great event!

We took some time away from the main room to record an episode of our podcast with Ashley Regan. She shared her compelling story of being the sibling of a person addicted to drugs and we had a laugh over her brother Daniel's story about his first introduction to "sober living". We also had a pop-over guest join the conversation. Alicia Circle is a young women who will manage CFC's Sober Living House. Alicia has been sober for 15 months. Her emotional story about the recovery journey and her mom opening up her door again is a story you do not want to miss.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: