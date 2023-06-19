‘Beer League: The Series’ premiers: Who’s in it, Where to find it

If you film it, they will come. That's what Jimmy Palumbo is hoping will happen with the premiere of "Beer League: The Series". It was released on the internet and is based on the 2006 movie, "Beer League", which starred Artie Lange and Ralph Macchio.

Beer League, which also starred Cara Buono and Jimmy Palumbo as Johnny Trinno, according to IMDB, is "the story of an unemployed slacker who inspired his teammates to improve their game so they don't get kicked out of the local league."

"Beer League: The Series" picks up years later with Jimmy Palumbo reprising Johnny Trinno, Maddie Corman as "Marilyn", Michael Deeg as "Alfonse" and Anthony DeSando as "Dennis Mangenelli".

I spoke to Palumbo, aka "Johnny Trinno", on New Jersey 101.5 about Beer League: The Series, which begins June 19:

We have 5 episodes in the can, and we will release them Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday; they're shorts. You're going to find out where all the characters are today, and what they're doing. Obviously, we're still drinking at the bar because that's what we do.

It's a cute little thing. We're going to grow it, and if the audience says we want more of these, we have about 12-13 ideas for episodes of what we're going to do. The bottom line is, I said to myself, 'What would these guys be doing 16 years later? They're all fatter and grayer.' But we're also going to be tying in this whole concept of older guys who still got a little bit left in the tank. But it's really about, they just want to get together once a week with the boys. I think the way I laid it out is pretty cool. It's about guys from New Jersey at the bar talking about softball, as you know, so there's a lot of miles we can do there. I'm happy the way it turned out.

Artie Lange supports this:

We have the support of everyone from Beer League. Artie supports this. He's not in these, but his character is involved (as is Ralph Macchio's). Artie knows what's going on, but it's just the timing. We shot these in January, so the timing in January wasn't good for Artie. I'm hoping by the end of the summer that perhaps we'll be able to do something, but I can't say. I'm not Artie, Artie and I are friends. Would it be better if Artie's in it? Of course. If Artie walked onto the set, he would be immediately written in.

Ralph Macchio's character of "Maz" could appear in it:

Guys like Ralph Macchio are straight-up guys. He couldn't really say yes to this, at the time he was tied up with 'Cobra Kai'; I get that. But I will try to steal him for an episode.

To see "Beer League The Series" and subscribe to their YouTube channel click here.

