Three NJ public buildings voted among most beautiful in U.S.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that goes for buildings, too. An interesting survey was done by LovevsDesign.com about public buildings like city halls, libraries, etc. Over 3,000 people across the country were asked which public buildings in their state they find both aesthetically beautiful and often overlooked. Of the top list, three are from right here in New Jersey.

Now, across the country, the list included such places as the Wailuku Public Library in Hawaii, the Old Fayetteville County Courthouse in Lexington, Kentucky, and the Museum of Art Fort Collins in Colorado. Among all the gems are three public buildings that are right here in New Jersey.

Warren County Courthouse, Belvidere

This came in at #106 nationally but in third place in New Jersey. According to the study, it’s a;

“solid, two story red brick structure with a centered clock tower, and brings a calm, almost pastoral dignity to the town square. The restrained detailing and tall windows give it a steady, well-proportioned look.”

Hoboken Public Library (Carnegie Building), Hoboken

Among beautiful public buildings, this was ranked #22 in the United States and second in New Jersey.

“high ceilings and soft, filtered light create a gentle stillness you wouldn’t expect in such a busy city. It’s a small civic gem tucked right into the urban fabric.”

Somerset County Courthouse, Somerville

Ranked #20 nationally and first in the state. The survey describes it as having a;

“pale stone exterior and clock tower rising above the square, this courthouse has a dignified presence that feels both historic and quietly confident. In the late afternoon, the building seems to glow, giving the whole block a sense of calm order.”

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building

If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.

