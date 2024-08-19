Beachside terror: Missouri man threatens murder, suicide at NJ motel, cops say
ATLANTIC CITY — A 75-year-old man from Missouri was armed with a loaded handgun when he threatened to kill himself and a woman he was dating, according to police.
On Friday night, Atlantic City patrol officers responded to a domestic dispute at a motel on the beach block of Iowa Avenue.
It was reported to police that the suspect, James Pace, was in an argument with a woman when he began making the threats. The murder and suicide threats continued while he was holding a gun, according to police.
Pace was arrested, and a loaded handgun was recovered, along with additional ammunition.
SEE ALSO: 2 NJ counties listed among safest in U.S.
Pace has been charged with terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ
Gallery Credit: Eric Scott
NJ schools that made the most calls to police
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5