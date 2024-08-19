ATLANTIC CITY — A 75-year-old man from Missouri was armed with a loaded handgun when he threatened to kill himself and a woman he was dating, according to police.

On Friday night, Atlantic City patrol officers responded to a domestic dispute at a motel on the beach block of Iowa Avenue.

It was reported to police that the suspect, James Pace, was in an argument with a woman when he began making the threats. The murder and suicide threats continued while he was holding a gun, according to police.

Pace was arrested, and a loaded handgun was recovered, along with additional ammunition.

Pace has been charged with terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

