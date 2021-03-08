The best concerts coming to New Jersey in March

We've been cooped up so long in New Jersey that we need to get out of the house in a big way. Concerts 50 has released their list of 434 shows so far coming up this year, containing all types of music including rock, jazz, and country, with ticket prices averaging about $38.

Here are some of the March shows their website has listed coming up. Make sure to check out if your favorite group is coming to the great Garden State later on this year too.

Tuesday, March 9. 7:30 P.M. - Christopher Cross- Hackensack Meridian Theatre at the Count Basie Center. For tickets click here.

Friday, March 12 at 8 P.M. - "Daughtry Acoustic Trio" at the Hackensack Meridian Theatre At the Count Basie Center in Red Bank. For tickets click here.

Saturday, March 13 at 4 P.M. and 8 P.M. - "Motor City Live" at Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. For tickets click here.

Sunday, March 14 at 4 P.M. - "Motor City Live" at the Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. For tickets click here.

Sunday, March 14 at 8 P.M. - "An Evening with Michael Buble" at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. For tickets click here.

Thursday-Saturday, March 18-20 at 8 P.M. - "Dead On Live" at The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank. For tickets click here.

Friday, March 19 at 7 P.M. - "Wild Child" Tribute to the Doors At the Welmont Theatre in Montclair. For tickets click here.

Friday, March 19 at 8 P.M. and Saturday, March 20 at 1 A.M. - "Star Wars" The Force Awakens" in concert. Count Basie Center For The Arts For tickets click here.

Saturday, March 20 at 7 P.M. - "Lit in AC 2020 with Lil Kim, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, State Property" at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. For tickets click here.

Saturday, March 20 at 4 P.M. and 8 P.M., Sunday March 21 at 4 P.M. - "Motor City Live" at Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. For tickets click here.

Friday, March 26 at 7 P.M. - "Sabbath Unleashed "Black Sabbath tribute Nor'easter Trisain at Dingbatz in Clifton. For tickets click here.

Friday, March 26 at 7:30 P.M. - "Summer Of Love" at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank. Get tickets here.

Friday, March 26 at 7:30 P.M. - "Souvenirs; The Music of John Prine" At The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. For tickets click here.

Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27 at 7:30 P.M. - "Songs For A New World," at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre in Red Bank. For tickets click here.

Saturday, March 27 at 4 P.M. and 8 P.M., Sunday, March 28 at 4 P.M. - "Motor City Live" at Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. For tickets click here.

Saturday, March 27 at 7 P.M. - "Melendi" at the Ritz theater in Elizabeth. For tickets click here.

Saturday, March 27 at 8 P.M. - "The Matt O'Ree Band" at The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. For tickets click here.

Sunday, March 28 at 6:30 P.M. - "The Millennium Tour" featuring "Omarion", Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Soulja Boy at the Prudential Center in Newark. For tickets click here.

Wednesday, March 31 at 7:30 P.M. - "The Beach Boys" Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank. For tickets click here.

