BBQ on-the-go, plant-based treats: Check out these NJ small businesses

This Monday we heard from many different types of businesses. Three stood out for me.

The first was a BBQ catering service in Brick called We BBQ For You. They'll cater events and even bring the BBQ to your home for a party of 25 of more. Have to say I'm looking into a pig roast myself for the spring.

Then there was a unique business designed to help former and active law enforcement members stay within the legal limits of their right to carry a firearm across the country. The Sheep Dog Academy has a webinar coming up this weekend, Saturday, September 25 for those interested.

Then there was a very cool new soap company based in New Jersey. The company Advanced Soap of Lincroft has a natural product line that includes soap that comes complete with a grip design to help you, well, not to drop the soap.

Don't forget to check out Pure Batch in Hillsborough. They are women owned and have quite a story.

Enjoy the products and services from these outstanding Jersey businesses.

