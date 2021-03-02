BBC apologizes after fake Sen. Booker ‘deliberate hoax’ interview

An imposter claiming to be U.S. Sen. Cory Booker made it onto the BBC late last week, prompting the British media giant to apologize for letting it slip past them.

"In our Newshour radio programme on Friday, a man claiming to be Senator Cory Booker was interviewed in what appears to be a deliberate hoax. We have apologised to Senator Booker and are looking into what went wrong to make sure it doesn't happen again," according to a written statement posted online.

The interview, in which the person discussed U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia, aired once on Friday, according to the media outlet.

At least a couple of listeners caught on, early, and tagged the Senator on Twitter.

"Cory Booker did you do an interview today with the BBC discussing the Khashoggi killing? Someone sounding nothing like you and without your speech pattern was claiming to be you today," Tyresse Horne tweeted on Friday.

"I'm not sure who the BBC World Service just interviewed on Newshour about US relations with Saudi Arabia, but it definitely wasn't Senator Cory Booker..." another person, Connie Kroll tweeted on Friday.

Another person questioned whom the impersonator might have been.

"I was listening to said interview & was VERY confused. I Googled to see if there was a different Cory Booker. Bizarre! Who was it?" Charles Clarkson tweeted on Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Democratic Senator had not addressed the situation in either a statement on his social media.