Bayonne woman fatally shot in face in bed, cops say

BAYONNE — A woman was fatally shot in the face during a domestic dispute on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Diamond Robinson, 26, of Bayonne was shot around 5 a.m. at a home at 484 John F. Kennedy Boulevard and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after police arrived, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Suarez said that Anthony Shuler, 28, of Jersey City was arrested within an hour, at 5:55 a.m., and charged with murder, possession of a weapon (firearm) for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon (firearm), and certain persons not to possess a weapon.

The prosecutor did not disclose a cause and manner of death, pending an examination by the medical examiner.

Neighbor Tatiana Fuller told ABC7 Eyewitness News that she went into Robinson's apartment after seeing Shuler run out, and said Robinson had been shot in the face while lying in bed.

Shuler was a frequent visitor at the Robinsons' apartment and was quiet, Fuller told ABC7. Police confirmed Fuller's account of the shooting to ABC7.

Chris Gadsden, principal at Lincoln High School in Jersey City, wrote on Facebook that Robinson was "one of my favorites."

"You taught me not to take everything so serious as a teacher. You made me and everyone laugh. This hurts so much. Such a loss to your family and friends. You touched so many lives. I love you Diamond," Gadsden wrote.

Cindy Matute Brown of the New Jersey Department of Education Office of Charter & Renaissance Schools lamented she has been to "one too many funerals over the years for students I've loved" on her Facebook page.

"Robinson was such a genuine good soul. Her smile contagious and her spirit so full of love. We spent so many days and afternoons together over the years," Brown wrote.

