BAYONNE — Want to check out some chicks?

A new livestream has launched from near the Bayonne Bridge, so you can watch the birth and growth of peregrine falcons.

The solar-powered stream is available through August, courtesy of a partnership between EarthCam and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Right now, the eggs are being incubated. The average nest holds three to four eggs.

The hatching should occur in early June, and that's when you'll get to watch "fluffy white snowballs" evolve into young raptors learning to fly, according to PANYNJ.

Falcon chicks (Courtesy of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey)

The agency says the endangered birds prefer to nest on cliff edges. The area's bridges and tall structures attract falcons that have adapted to urban environments.

The live feed, which launched this year, comes from a nesting tower on an isolated island near the Bayonne Bridge.

Each year, PANYNJ collaborates with New York City officials to tag and name any chicks hatched at falcon nesting sites near the Bayonne, Goethals, and George Washington bridges, and the Outerbridge Crossing.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

