HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — A bat found in a home has tested positive for rabies, according to township officials.

The bat was found on May 9 in a home in the Elm Ridge Park neighborhood and was submitted for testing on May 10. The positive rabies result was returned on Friday.

According to officials, most bats pose no risk of rabies. But bats that are behaving unusually — lying on the ground or being active during the daytime, for example — are a cause for concern.

Prior to the Hopewell case, five bats in New Jersey had tested positive for rabies in New Jersey so far this year, according to the Department of Heath.

The Garden State also recorded 35 positive cases this year among other animals, including raccoons, skunks, cats, a fox, and a groundhog.

If you see an animal that is sick or behaving oddly, you're advised to leave it alone (do not touch it) and contact local authorities.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

