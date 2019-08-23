Basie Center announces their fall & spring line-ups
If you are a long time New Jerseyan you probably have a memory or two from the Count Basie Center for the arts, a veritable gem right smack in the middle of the cultural hub that is Red Bank, New Jersey.
The “Basie” is one of the best arts venues around. This landmark theater opened in 1926 as the Carlton Theater and then became the Monmouth Arts Center in the 70s. That’s when I remember first enjoying what it had to offer! They’ve had huge stars headlining there over the years including James Brown, Al Green, George Carlin, Boz Skaggs, Counting Crows, Olivia Newton John, and Brian Wilson, just to name a few.
Although he’s never actually performed an entire show there, Bruce Springsteen has made several surprise guest appearances and fellow New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi has attended and organized many charity concerts.
This season is slated to be one of the theater's best, and these shows just went on sale today! So get a jump on the rest of the ticket buying public and get these tickets soon! For more info and tickets to any of these great shows go to thebasie.org.
October 21st
Steely Dan: Sweet Tour
September 26th
Born: Celebrating the Boss’ 70th featuring Brian Kirk and the Jerks & special guests
October 8th
Mikes Davis Birth of the Cool (documentary)
February 15th
Best of the Eagles
October 3rd
Steven Wright
October 18th
Wayne Brady
October 20th
The Office!, a musical parody
October 27th
The Capitol Steps
November 1st
Kreeps with Kids comedy tour atarring Robert Kelly, Ron Bennington, Rich Vos and Jim Florentine
April 3rd and 4th
Vic DiBetetto
April 18
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood
More from New Jersey 101.5