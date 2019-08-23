Basie Center announces their fall & spring line-ups

If you are a long time New Jerseyan you probably have a memory or two from the Count Basie Center for the arts, a veritable gem right smack in the middle of the cultural hub that is Red Bank, New Jersey.

The “Basie” is one of the best arts venues around. This landmark theater opened in 1926 as the Carlton Theater and then became the Monmouth Arts Center in the 70s. That’s when I remember first enjoying what it had to offer! They’ve had huge stars headlining there over the years including James Brown, Al Green, George Carlin, Boz Skaggs, Counting Crows, Olivia Newton John, and Brian Wilson, just to name a few.

Although he’s never actually performed an entire show there, Bruce Springsteen has made several surprise guest appearances and fellow New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi has attended and organized many charity concerts.

This season is slated to be one of the theater's best, and these shows just went on sale today! So get a jump on the rest of the ticket buying public and get these tickets soon! For more info and tickets to any of these great shows go to thebasie.org.

October 21st

Steely Dan: Sweet Tour

September 26th

Born: Celebrating the Boss’ 70th featuring Brian Kirk and the Jerks & special guests

October 8th

Mikes Davis Birth of the Cool (documentary)

February 15th

Best of the Eagles

October 3rd

Steven Wright

October 18th

Wayne Brady

October 20th

The Office!, a musical parody

October 27th

The Capitol Steps

November 1st

Kreeps with Kids comedy tour atarring Robert Kelly, Ron Bennington, Rich Vos and Jim Florentine

April 3rd and 4th

Vic DiBetetto

April 18

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood

More from New Jersey 101.5