Barry Manilow’s brief concert tour includes a stop in New Jersey

Being married to a “Fan-ilow”, I know this is big news: Barry Manilow will have a six-stop tour of the U.S. later this summer, and one of the stops is in New Jersey.

The concert is scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Prudential Center in Newark, the second stop on his tour.

If you miss him in New Jersey, he’s also playing the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on Aug. 14.

According to NJ.com, the 78(!)-year-old singer spends most of his time performing in Las Vegas but will make a mini-tour of the UK before playing the six American shows as part of his “Manilow: Hits 2022” tour.

Clive Davis Gallery Ribbon Cutting At New York University Getty Images loading...

At his age, he’s not crazy about touring, telling People Magazine:

"I am looking forward to maybe not the road, but to be playing for big groups of people. I don't know why, but my music seems to be holding up," Manilow said. "There are big audiences that really love hearing 'Can't Smile Without You' and 'Copacabana' and 'Mandy' and 'I Write the Songs,' so I'm a very grateful guy that they're still out there."

Along with winning an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony (just an Oscar short of the EGOT), he has charted 25 Billboard Top 40 singles, including three #1s ("Mandy," "I Write the Songs," and "Looks Like We Made It"). His accomplishments on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart are even more impressive with 51 Top 40 hits and 13 #1s.

Tickets are on sale now.

