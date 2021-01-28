Barnegat man admits killing passenger in drunken crash

STAFFORD — A man who police say crashed his car and killed his passenger after speeding while drunk in March has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Jeydon Lowe, 24, of Barnegat, is facing several years in prison for crashing his car at 5:30 p.m. on March 25.

Investigators said he was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt at an "extremely high rate of speed" when he lost control and smashed into a tree on Stafford Avenue near Hilliard Boulevard.

Robert Parlin, 24, of Little Egg Harbor, was pronounced dead at the scene. Parlin was a graduate of Pinelands Regional High School, according to his obituary.

Investigators said that Lowe was driving with a 0.12 percent blood alcohol content; the legal limit in New Jersey is 0.08. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer will recommend a seven year prison sentence.

