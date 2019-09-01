Cops say don’t approach this man, who crashed car into NJ fence

HOPEWELL — Police are looking for the man who crashed into a fence on Saturday night and then ran off.

The man, who police say was not wearing shoes, drove into the fence at the home on Route 579 near Pennington Harbourton Road around 11:20 p.m. and then ran off.

Police posted a picture on their Facebook page of the man believed to be behind the wheel but did not disclose his identity.

Hopewell Police did not immediately return a message.

Police asked anyone with information about the suspect's location to call them at 609-737-3100 and warned not to approach him.

