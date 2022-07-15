Bank of America ‘botched’ unemployment payments in NJ

It was hard enough filing for, and getting, unemployment benefits at the peak of the pandemic. Now imagine qualifying for benefits, only to have the bank freeze your account.

Federal regulators have fined Bank of America $225 million for 'botched' state unemployment benefits disbursements.

In announcing the fines, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Rohit Chopra said, "Taxpayers relied on banks to distribute needed funds to families and small businesses to rescue the economy from collapse when the pandemic hit. Bank of America failed to live up to its legal obligations."

BoA provided debit cards to many benefits recipients. To assure benefits were going where they were intended, they also installed automatic fraud filters.

However, the filters were fraught with glitches that often froze accounts when there was no real fraud.

The CFPB says Bank of America automatically and unlawfully froze people's accounts with a faulty fraud detection program.

Bank of America automatically and unlawfully froze people’s accounts with a faulty fraud detection program, and then gave them little recourse when there was, in fact, no fraud. - Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Regulators say unfreezing the accounts proved difficult, with BoA not providing enough staff to deal with the problem.

Chopra says, "When it (Bank of America) got overwhelmed, instead of stepping up, it stepped back."

It is not known how many New Jersey residents were effected, but those that were could be entitled to damages. Bank of America is no longer used by the state to deliver benefits.

The CFPB has ordered BoA "to provide each affected consumer with a lump sum consequential harm payment" and gives "consumers the opportunity to receive additional redress through an individualized review process."

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.