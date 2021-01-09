Banana Bread
What do you do when you have a few bananas that have been around a little too long?
Make banana bread.
This simple recipe has been in my family for years.
Some recipes I have seen call for up to 4 bananas...this one only needs 3.
In the past, some family members have said that banana bread has too much of a banana flavor...so, I made it with 2 bananas.
2 bananas makes for a nice, light banana flavor.
Lets go...
1/2 C shortening (I use melted butter)
2 eggs
1 C sugar
3 T sour milk
1 t vanilla
2 C flour
1 t baking soda
dash of salt
3 ripe bananas (I used 2)
walnuts, chopped (optional)
Bake 1 hour & 15 minutes at 350 (Test after 1 hour)