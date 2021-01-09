What do you do when you have a few bananas that have been around a little too long?

Make banana bread.

This simple recipe has been in my family for years.

Some recipes I have seen call for up to 4 bananas...this one only needs 3.

In the past, some family members have said that banana bread has too much of a banana flavor...so, I made it with 2 bananas.

2 bananas makes for a nice, light banana flavor.

Lets go...

1/2 C shortening (I use melted butter)

2 eggs

1 C sugar

3 T sour milk

1 t vanilla

2 C flour

1 t baking soda

dash of salt

3 ripe bananas (I used 2)

walnuts, chopped (optional)

Bake 1 hour & 15 minutes at 350 (Test after 1 hour)