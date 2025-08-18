🔴 New Jersey man dies in weekend crash

🔴 His vehicle overturned several times in a farm field

🔴 He played college football for the Alabama Bulldogs

FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — A former Division 1 college football player from New Jersey has died in a crash just weeks before he was going to be an uncle.

Bailey Lenney, 27, of Malaga, died in the wreck on Saturday night, according to a GoFundMe created by his family.

The fundraiser is looking to support his parents as they face unexpected funeral and memorial costs.

Lenney was five weeks away from becoming an uncle for the first time; his sister Jenna is expecting her first child.

"He was known for his kind heart, his laughter, charming wit and the way he always cared for others. He had an incredible personality that brought others together, and was amazing with kids," the fundraiser said.

Bailey Lenney, at right, with his family and his expecting sister Jenna (GoFundMe) Bailey Lenney, at right, with his family and his expecting sister Jenna (GoFundMe) loading...

Crash on Marshall Mill Road kills local man

According to the Franklin Township police, the tragic crash happened along Marshall Mill Road near Central Avenue.

On Saturday, Lenney was driving eastbound shortly before 8 p.m. when he lost control while trying to take a bend in the road.

The vehicle went into a farm field and overturned several times, police said. It came to a rest more than 100 yards away from the road.

Lenney was thrown through the sunroof of the vehicle. He was found by first responders and airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, where he later died.

Lenney was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Bailey Lenney, at center (GoFundMe) Bailey Lenney, at center (GoFundMe) loading...

Bailey Lenney was a Division 1 college football player

In 2016, Bailey Lenney graduated from Delsea Regional High School, where he played varsity football.

Lenney first signed to play football for Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania.

However, he went on to play as an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs at Alabama A&M.

According to the university's website, he made several starts during his freshman and sophomore years.

