Bag of bones found hanging at New Jersey rest area

ALPINE — A plastic bag of what appears to be human bones was discovered hanging on the door of a snack stand on the Palisades Interstate Parkway on Monday, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Employees arriving for work at the Lookout Inn at the Stateline Lookout around 8 a.m. discovered the bag and called the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department.

Officers suspected that the bones may be human and called in the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cold Case Unit and Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Musella said authorities are looking to speak to the person who found the remains and determine where they were located. He asked anyone with information to call 201-226-5500.

