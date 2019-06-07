Bad wheels cause NJ Transit River Line service suspension

TRENTON — All service on NJ Transit's River Line was suspended Thursday night until further notice due to “emergency mechanical inspections and repairs to the fleet," according to NJ Transit.

In a statement, the agency said that during regularly scheduled inspections some wheels on a light rail vehicle failed to meet required safety standards. A preliminary inspection indicated there was a defect in a single batch of wheels delivered by the original manufacturer.

Every wheel of every light rail vehicle is being inspected in a process NJ Transit called "highly labor-intensive."

“The safety of our customers and employees is always our top priority and not an area that can be compromised. I want to assure our customers that we are working closely with our partners at Bombardier to restore service as quickly as possible," NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said in a statement.

Special express shuttle bus service will operate between the four highest ridership stations along the River Line: the Trenton Transit Center, Florence, Beverly/Edgewater Park and Walter Rand Transportation Center. Most intermediate stations will be served by existing local bus service.

Service will operate every 15 minutes between 5:45 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. During the midday and evening, the express shuttle will run every 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m and 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Customers at Burlington South, Delanco, Cooper St. and Entertainment Center are advised to use other stations as no local bus routes service those stations.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5